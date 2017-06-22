Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Trump ends his tease about tapes: He didn't record his conversations
- Trump doesn't endorse Senate healthcare bill, says issue up for negotiation
- Senate Republicans revealed their secret healthcare bill today
- Pelosi says she's "worth the trouble" of Republicans' campaign attacks on her
More than 40 protesters arrested in 'die-in' at Capitol. Many forcibly removed from wheelchairs
|Colleen Shalby
Dozens of disabled men and women were arrested after participating in a "die-in" protest outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office at the Capitol.
The demonstration, organized by the national disability group ADAPT, was staged in response to the Senate GOP's healthcare plan, which proposes drastic cuts to Medicaid. It's the primary source of funding for services that allow the disabled to live at home, sparing them from institutionalization.
Capitol Police say they arrested 43 people. According to spokesperson Eva Malecki, "many of the demonstrators, as part of their protest activities, removed themselves from their wheelchairs and lay themselves on the floor, obstructing passage through the hallway and into nearby offices."
Several videos captured the scene in the marble hallway.
"No cuts to Medicaid!" one woman shouted as Capitol Police lifted her out of her wheelchair.
One man was lifted from the area by his arms and legs.
Another woman was wheeled away.
The protest fell on the 18th anniversary of Olmstead vs. LC – a 1999 Supreme Court ruling that said states must provide funding for the disabled to allow them to live at home. It recognized their rights to live in communities, rather than institutions.
"Here we are 18 years later and we are still fighting for our freedom from incarceration," organizer Nancy Salandra said in a statement before the protest.