More than 40 protesters arrested in 'die-in' at Capitol. Many forcibly removed from wheelchairs

Dozens of disabled men and women were arrested after participating in a "die-in" protest outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office at the Capitol.

The demonstration, organized by the national disability group ADAPT, was staged in response to the Senate GOP's healthcare plan, which proposes drastic cuts to Medicaid. It's the primary source of funding for services that allow the disabled to live at home, sparing them from institutionalization.

Capitol Police say they arrested 43 people. According to spokesperson Eva Malecki, "many of the demonstrators, as part of their protest activities, removed themselves from their wheelchairs and lay themselves on the floor, obstructing passage through the hallway and into nearby offices."

Several videos captured the scene in the marble hallway.

"No cuts to Medicaid!" one woman shouted as Capitol Police lifted her out of her wheelchair.