Analysis: 'Passing the smell test' and other thoughts on Sessions' testimony

Observations from Times' political writer Cathleen Decker on the hearing so far:

To recap: Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said earlier that former FBI Director James B. Comey was fired for deficiencies. Pressed about President Trump's having said Comey was fired because of the Russia investigation, Sessions wouldn't elaborate.

Sessions says he "felt comfortable" listing his criticisms in writing. When asked whether Comey's firing was because of to Russia, Sessions again defers to Trump.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.): asks: "When you wrote your letter, did you know Trump already planned to fire Comey?" Sessions tells Feinstein that Trump's words speak for themselves.

Asked whether he would have "headed for the exit" had he heard any indication that the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia, Sessions lightly says: "Maybe."

An hour in, here are the headlines: Sessions says he can't remember any more Russian meetings, "detestable" lies abound and Comey was uncomfortable with Trump.

Sessions is laying all the blame on meetings with Trump on Comey, as opposed to Trump. But he also confirms Comey's uneasiness.

Since his first hearings before the Senate, Sessions has gone from flatly denying Russian meetings to saying he doesn't remember. Is that from a lawyer impact?

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) was boring in on the urgency with which the administration fired Comey — there were no previous talks about supposed deficiencies, just swift action. This is the second time in which Sessions has said that Comey's firing was because of his deficiencies. But Trump told NBC the reason for his firing was Russia. To the extent that any normal people are watching, Sessions' explanation of Comey's firing will seem unusual: No groundwork was laid at all, just boom.

Tonally, Sessions is much more emotional than Comey — and in keeping with earlier hearings where he bridled at criticisms of his integrity.

Sessions confirms that Comey came to him with concerns about President Trump's speaking individually to him. Sessions testifies that he said to abide by the rules.

Comey, in his testimony, suggested there was no big response from Sessions and instead was more of a whaddaya-want-me-to-do shrugging.

Left unstated: After Comey complained about Trump, did Sessions say anything to Trump? (He said he would not describe conversations with Trump.)

Trump would have to claim executive privilege, but Sessions could speak of those talks to the committee. So far, though, he's acting like other administration officials.

Asked why he will not answer some questions, Sessions cites "longstanding [Department of Justice] policy ... for confidential reasons," not executive privilege.