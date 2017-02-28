Anne Frank center criticizes Trump's remarks on Jewish attacks

President Trump condemned attacks against Jews in his speech Tuesday to a joint session of Congress and called threats against Jewish community centers examples of "hate and evil."

At the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, that wasn't enough.

"After weeks of our organization’s having to plead, cajole and criticize this president to speak out against anti-Semitism, we give him credit for doing the right thing tonight by beginning his speech to address anti-Semitism and other hate. But his suddenly dulcet tones weren’t matched by substantive kindness," executive director Steven Goldstein said in a statement.

"The president didn’t say exactly what he would do to fight anti-Semitism – how he could have stayed so vague? We’ve endured weeks of anti-Semitic attacks across America and we didn’t hear a single proposal from the president tonight to stop them," Goldstein said.

The Anti-Defamation League, which has also criticized Trump's response to the nearly 100 bomb threats against Jewish institutions since Jan. 9, was more subdued in its response.

"Thanks @POTUS for condemning #hate ag Jews & immigrants. Now let's fight it. See our plan. Let's do it together," tweeted ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.