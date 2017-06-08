At Comey watch party in L.A., the loudest call from the room: 'Mmmmmiiiimmmmosssas!'

Kelly Perine uncorked the first bottle of champagne at his house at 6:30 a.m. The yoga came not long after.



"Let go of whatever tensions we may have at 7 a.m. on a Thursday," Perine, 48, of Los Angeles, told five people doing yoga poses in his living room, as the group faced two televisions tuned to MSNBC and Fox News covering former FBI Director James Comey's arrival before a U.S. Senate committee.



Comey's testimony on President Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election was one of the most widely anticipated congressional appearances in recent memory, and liberal-leaning watch parties sprouted up across the nation.



But it posed a problem for the West Coast, where Comey's testimony was scheduled for 7 a.m. — a little on the early side for most Angelenos.



Not for Perine, an actor-writer-producer who appeared on shows including "The Drew Carey Show" and "One on One." He invited friends over to his home for an officially bipartisan, quintessentially Los Angeles gathering for some yoga, mimosas and Comey-watching.



Before Comey's testimony, Perine, who got up at 4:30 a.m. and was wearing a sleeveless yoga shirt, had gathered three bottles of champagne and three jugs of orange juice in an ice-filled cooler in the kitchen. There was a box of doughnuts and a pot of coffee warmed up and waiting for the visitors. A Pennsylvania native who described his views as left-leaning — but who hopes for more political unity in the country — he opened the doors to his home near the Greek Theater at 5 a.m.

One of his first guests was Krissy Harris, 47, a Democrat, who was wearing a pink "pussy" hat that she had learned how to knit for the Women's March after Trump's inauguration. When asked why they wanted to have a watch party, the pair began completing each other's sentences with a jokey levity.



Perine said, "Every time someone is fired from the FBI —"



Harris said, "Every time the president is accused of treason—"



"It's must-see TV," said Perine, who would know.

Much later, Harris said, "It's history, how do you not watch it?"

Half an hour before Comey's testimony was set to begin, more than half a dozen friends arrived and arranged yoga mats in Perine's living room in front of the two televisions and a shelf holding six glowing lava lamps.

Perine began guiding his guests through various poses as they watched Comey arriving for his testimony. True to his word, Perine kept his instructions bipartisan.

"Keep breathing," Perine said, telling his guests to focus. "Whatever intentions you want — impeachment..." Or, Perine said, if you're hoping for Trump to be cleared of wrongdoing?

One of Perine's guests interrupted with an om-like hum indicating an entirely different desire:

"Miiimmmmoooossaaaaasss."

As Comey sat and prepared to speak to the world, Perine's guests held their palms together, and Perine concluded the exercises with a "namaste."

The champagne and orange juice flowed soon after. And when Comey finally spoke, they sat and watched, totally focused.