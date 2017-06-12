Attorneys general of Maryland and D.C. plan 'major lawsuit' against Trump

The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia are planning to file a lawsuit against President Trump.

District of Columbia Atty. Gen. Karl Racine and Maryland Atty. Gen. Brian Frosh plan to announce what they call a "major lawsuit" Monday against the president.

A statement released to the media on Monday said the Democratic attorneys general will make the announcement at a news conference planned for noon EDT in Washington.

Media reports said the suit will allege that foreign payments to the president’s businesses violate an anti-corruption clause of the Constitution.