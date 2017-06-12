Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Former President Obama's opening to Cuba may be about to close
- President Trump's attorney strikes a combative note over special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's inquiry
- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to testify in the Senate over his Russia meetings
- Trump returns to Twitter as his lawyer is said to be planning a complaint against Comey
- Did Comey's release of memos about his Trump meetings violate executive privilege?
reporting from WASHINGTON
Attorneys general of Maryland and D.C. plan 'major lawsuit' against Trump
|Associated Press
The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia are planning to file a lawsuit against President Trump.
District of Columbia Atty. Gen. Karl Racine and Maryland Atty. Gen. Brian Frosh plan to announce what they call a "major lawsuit" Monday against the president.
A statement released to the media on Monday said the Democratic attorneys general will make the announcement at a news conference planned for noon EDT in Washington.
Media reports said the suit will allege that foreign payments to the president’s businesses violate an anti-corruption clause of the Constitution.