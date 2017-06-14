Capitol residents say gunfire 'kept going and going and going'

Kendra Newman was sipping her morning coffee, listening to the birds in the trees, and admiring the freshly mowed lawn behind her red brick row house when the pop of gunfire rang out -- slow and deliberate at first, then all at once.

"It was rapid and kept going and going and going," she said. "It was clear that something was terribly wrong."

Fearing it may be gunfire, Newman, 35, shooed her two dogs inside and ducked for cover while her fiancé punched 911 into his cellphone. Within minutes, blaring police sirens resounded throughout the sleepy neighborhood of Del Ray in Alexandria, Va.

A fierce firefight had broken out at the popular local park located at the end of narrow alleyway behind the couple's shared home -- less than a block away.

"This did not sound like a simple shooting," said Scott, her fiance who wasn't willing to disclose his last name. "It sounded like a war zone."

The gunfire startled local business owner John Patrick, 40, out of sleep. He sat up, but laid back down, dismissing the sounds as yet another construction project in the neighborhood. Then he overheard the squad cars amassing on the street outside his front yard.

"It was confusing," Patrick said. "I couldn't figure out what was going on."

He walked out his front door into the summer heat to see the baseball field across from his home bustling with uniformed officers. As he got closer, peering through the back chain link fence that ringed the field, he saw a throng of people crowded around a body laying on a stretcher.

A helicopter slowly emerged in the distance as a dot in the clear blue sky and descended on the vast outfield, kicking up a cloud of dirt and grass.

"It was strange thing to see," Patrick said. "This is a tight-knit, everyone-knows-everyone kind of place. You wouldn't think this sort of thing could happen here."

In addition to the baseball field, the leafy park has a tennis court, dog park, and a children's area complete with a jungle gym, a swing set and two sets of slides. It is surrounded by quaint town homes with well manicured front lawns.

The alleged shooter is said to have staged his attack in the park's small butterfly garden, before taking several steps toward the fenced off dugout on the third base side. He then took aim and hit Scalise who was allegedly on second base.

Marion MacLean, a 68-year-old retired high school English teacher who lives next door to Patrick, believed the attack was carried out by someone who methodically planned it out.

"This is a really busy park, people are here all the time, but that was rather early for people to be out there," she said. "Whomever carried out the attack must have known they were out there at that time."