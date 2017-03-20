Comey: FBI and Justice Department have no information supporting Trump's wiretapping claims

FBI Director James B. Comey said his agency and the Department of Justice have "no information" to support President Trump's allegations that his predecessor ordered wiretapping of him and his campaign.

"With respect to the president’s tweets," Comey testified at the House intelligence committee, "I have no information that supports those tweets. We have looked carefully inside the FBI."

Responding to a question by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), the ranking Democrat on the committee, Comey added that the Justice Department asked him to convey that it also had not been able to uncover any information related to such wiretaps.

In a series of tweets, Trump has accused former President Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower and his campaign. Lawmakers of both parties have rejected the allegations.