Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- FBI has no information to back up Trump's wiretap accusation, FBI Director James Comey says
- FBI is investigating possible collusion between Trump campaign and Russia, Comey says
- Trump takes to Twitter to defend himself against accusations of collusion with Russia
- Democrats prepare to press Supreme Court nominee Neil M. Gorsuch
- Justice Department appeals ruling that blocked its latest travel ban
- U.S. warns of military option if North Korea continues push for nuclear weapons
- Gorsuch might have to explain why the Scalia doctrine isn't just an excuse to be conservative
Comey: FBI and Justice Department have no information supporting Trump's wiretapping claims
|Del Quentin Wilber
FBI Director James B. Comey said his agency and the Department of Justice have "no information" to support President Trump's allegations that his predecessor ordered wiretapping of him and his campaign.
"With respect to the president’s tweets," Comey testified at the House intelligence committee, "I have no information that supports those tweets. We have looked carefully inside the FBI."
Responding to a question by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), the ranking Democrat on the committee, Comey added that the Justice Department asked him to convey that it also had not been able to uncover any information related to such wiretaps.
In a series of tweets, Trump has accused former President Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower and his campaign. Lawmakers of both parties have rejected the allegations.