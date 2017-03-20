Comey: FBI launched investigation into Russia meddling in July

FBI Director James B. Comey told Congress that the FBI launched its investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. elections nearly nine months ago.

He said the FBI started investigating the matter in July and that its work was still in the early stages.

He declined to say when the investigation might concluded.

Comey refused to comment when asked by Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) if the investigation had uncovered evidence of collision between Trump campaign associates and Russia.



Earlier at the hearing, he confirmed publicly for the first time that the FBI is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Comey and Rogers said they remained convinced that Russia interfered in the election and sought to help Trump.

"Putin hated Secretary Clinton so much that he had a clear preference for the person running against Secretary Clinton," Comey said.