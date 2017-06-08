What did Comey mean when he said he didn't want a J. Edgar Hoover 'situation' when talking to Trump?

It was a blemish for the FBI and James B. Comey did not want to see it repeated.

During his tenure, former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover secretly investigated the private and personal lives of many political figures, making him one of Washington's most feared government officials. Comey and others have openly condemned Hoover's behavior as an abuse of his power.

On Thursday, Comey said during testimony that he did not want similar concerns to arise from his interactions with President Trump about a salacious dossier that had surfaced in January.

“He [Trump] had a strong and defensive reaction about that not being true, and my reading of it was, it was important for me to assure him we were not personally investigating him, and so the context then was actually narrower, focused on what I just talked to him about,” Comey said of a January meeting at Trump Tower in New York.

“That was very important,” Comey said in his assurance to Trump. “Because it was, first, true, and second, I was worried very much of being in kind of a — kind of a J. Edgar Hoover-type situation.”