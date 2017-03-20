Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- FBI has no information to back up Trump's wiretap accusation, FBI Director James Comey says
- FBI is investigating possible collusion between Trump campaign and Russia, Comey says
- Trump takes to Twitter to defend himself against accusations of collusion with Russia
- Democrats prepare to press Supreme Court nominee Neil M. Gorsuch
- Justice Department appeals ruling that blocked its latest travel ban
- U.S. warns of military option if North Korea continues push for nuclear weapons
- Gorsuch might have to explain why the Scalia doctrine isn't just an excuse to be conservative
FBI chief seems to have learned a hard lesson from Clinton email investigation
|Del Quentin Wilber