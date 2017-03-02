Congressional leaders call for Atty. Gen. Sessions to step aside from Russia investigation

Growing numbers of lawmakers from both parties have called on Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to step aside from the probe of Russian interference in the election after disclosures that, contrary to his sworn testimony, he met with the Russian ambassador twice during the campaign.

Top Democrats, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, said Sessions has perjured himself and must resign.

Republicans did not go that far, but several influential members of the party said Sessions should play no role in the investigation that is being conducted by the FBI and other law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

The unease in Congress underscored the mounting concerns over the Trump administration's ties to Russia.

Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, tweeted Thursday that Sessions "should clarify his testimony and recuse himself" -- the legal term for an official stepping aside from having a role in an issue.

Many lawmakers want an independent commission or special prosecutor to investigate Russian involvement in the campaign and the question of whether anyone close to Trump was involved.

Currently, the House and Senate Intelligence Committees are conducting separate investigations. Republican leaders in Congress have resisted efforts to broaden the investigation or create a special panel, preferring to keep the investigations more closely held in the intelligence committees.

Late Wednesday, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal both reported that Sessions had met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kisylak, in July and September.

The disclosure appeared to contradict Sessions' sworn testimony during his Senate confirmation hearing to be Trump's attorney general, the nation's top law enforcement officer.

"I did not have communications with the Russians,” Sessions said during the hearing. He was confirmed as attorney general in February.

A spokeswoman for Sessions downplayed the meetings as routine business that he had conducted in his capacity as a senator and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, not related to his role as the main senator backing Trump's bid for president.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, Sessions said that he "never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign."

Pelosi accused Sessions of having lied under oath.

"Atty. Gen. Sessions has never had the credibility to oversee the FBI investigation of senior Trump officials’ ties to the Russians. That is why Democrats have consistently called for Sessions to recuse himself from any oversight of the investigation," Pelosi said.

“Now, after lying under oath to Congress about his own communications with the Russians, the attorney general must resign," she said.