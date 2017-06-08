Conservatives come to Trump's defense after Comey hearing

Cable news networks offered stark headlines about the testimony of former FBI Director James B. Comey's two-plus hours of testimony to senators about his interactions with President Trump.

CNN: “Comey: Trump administration lied about me & FBI.” MSNBC: “Comey: ‘Don’t think I should answer if Trump colluded with Russia.’” Fox News: “Awaiting statement from Pres Trump’s Outside Atty.”

Through it all, at least as of the time this post was written, one voice was not included in the discussion: Trump's.

The president, though, had no shortage of support from some in conservative media.

Here are some examples:

"Comey’s testimony" was the headline in the National Review.

While many large newspapers, including the Los Angeles Times, focused on Comey's portrayal of Trump on several occasions as a liar, Rich Lowry homed in on the former FBI director’s behavior.

“We heard this morning about what a shrewd operator Comey is — deliberately not including any classified material in his memos about his interactions with Trump so they could be spread around as necessary, getting a friend at Columbia to leak their contents to the press after his firing to try to force the appointment of a special counsel,” he writes. “As a practical matter and the merits aside, this was a reason not to fire him like Trump did — Comey knows how to fight back bureaucratically and in the media.”



Lowry also seemed to question Comey’s integrity and intentions from a back and forth with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

“Cotton made a telling point at the end, noting how Comey threatened to resign his Justice Department position over a dispute over surveillance policy in 2004,” while serving in the George W. Bush administration.

“But despite how disturbing he found Trump’s conduct, never threatened to resign over it,” he writes.

The alt-right and other prominent Trump backers turned to Twitter to respond to the hearing.