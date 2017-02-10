After the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a blow to President Trump's travel moratorium on Thursday by refusing to reinstate it, courts and lawyers around the country have been grasping to find out what the White House will do next.

The 9th Circuit has told government lawyers they have 14 days if they want to respond to the decision from three judges who refused to stay a temporary restraining order issued from a lower court judge blocking enforcement of the travel ban while the case is decided.

The government could ask for reconsideration from the same judges, or from the full active court of 11 judges.

But with what appear to be slim chances of getting the ban reinstated by the appeals court, it's unclear whether the Justice Department would try either option, said UC Irvine Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky.

In the meantime, U.S. district Judge James L. Robart in Seattle, who a week ago issued the restraining order that halted Trump's travel ban nationwide, has ordered lawyers from the Department of Justice and the states of Washington and Minnesota to submit a joint report to the court by Sunday night about how the case should proceed.

The question at this point: Does it go back to Robart's court to decide whether his temporary restraining order should be turned into a full preliminary injunction, which would have the effect of extending the order banning enforcement of the travel ban for a longer period? Or does the 9th Circuit's ruling, as lawyers for the state of Washington have suggested, already have the effect of a preliminary injunction?

The judge has scheduled a telephone conference with lawyers on the case at 11 a.m. Pacific on Monday to discuss next steps.

"You're seeing each court going about its business, not knowing what will happen in other courts," Chemerinsky said. "The federal court is saying, 'Tell me, each side, what should we do next?' The 9th Circuit is giving the standard amount of time for Trump to ask for reconsideration."

Meanwhile, judges and lawyers around the country, who are scheduled for hearings over dozens of lawsuits filed over Trump's travel order, also are sorting through how their cases should proceed in the wake of the 9th Circuit's decision.

At a Friday hearing at an Alexandria, Va., federal court over the state of Virginia's suit against Trump, a federal lawyer indicated the government had not decided on how to reply to Thursday's ruling.

"We may appeal. We may not," Department of Justice attorney Erez Reuveni said to U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema. "All options are being considered."

Brinkema, who said that the executive order "has all kinds of defects" and "clearly is overreaching," demanded evidence from the government that the travel ban was needed.

"The courts have been begging you to provide some evidence, and none has been forthcoming," she said.