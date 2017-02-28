Democrats inviting Muslims, LGBT leaders, immigrant Dreamers as guests to Trump's speech in display of resistance

Presidential visits to Congress almost always include a robust display of partisanship.

Lawmakers on one side of the aisle tend to jump to applaud their party's leader while those on the other often stew in their seats.

And few will forget the time a Republican lawmaker shouted "You lie!" during President Obama's speech to Congress.

But President Trump's first joint address Tuesday is taking on new levels of partisan resistance.

Many Democratic female lawmakers are planning to wear white, to honor the legacy of the suffragette movement and stand up for women's rights.

Guests on the Democratic side will include those whose livelihoods are being upended by Trump's policies -- Muslims, immigrant Dreamers brought to the country illegally as children, LGBT leaders and Americans benefiting from Obamacare.

In a sign of party unity, Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota will taking his former rival in the race for party chairman, Tom Perez, as his guest.

“It is time for President Trump to come face to face with the realities of his anti-immigrant and anti-American policies, and understand that his rhetoric has a real impact on communities across the country," said Rep. Ruben Kihuen (D-Nev.), whose guest will be Dr. Zia Khan, a Muslim-American cardiologist in Las Vegas, who came to the United States to study medicine 25 years ago.

"Our country is unique because it makes it possible for all immigrants to pursue their dreams,” Kihuen said.

Republicans, too, are not shy about making a statement.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, who handily won reelection last fall in the swing state, is bringing Nicky “Sonny” Nardi, president of Teamsters Local 416.

And some Democrats plan to protest by staying home.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) told reporters Tuesday she was skipping the speech because she didn't think she would be able to contain her opposition to Trump.