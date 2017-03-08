Donald Trump expresses support for women -- some show it back

It’s International Women’s Day, and here in the United States it’s also “A Day Without a Woman.”



The latter is a follow-up to the Jan. 21 Women’s March that drew millions of people across the country into the streets to protest President Trump a day after his inauguration.



But Trump, despite his past harsh rhetoric about women -- he’s called women “slobs” and “pigs” -- applauded them on Wednesday.



“I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy,” he tweeted.



Conservative media sought to highlight the politics behind the day.



Here are some of today’s headlines:

A day without women who claim to speak for women (Daily Caller)



Last fall, Trump lost women voters overall to Hillary Clinton by about 54% to 42%, based on exit polls. Still, about 53% of all white female voters backed Trump over Clinton.

Among them was Lauren Appell, who penned this opinion piece for the Caller, and who is not supporting “A Day Without a Woman.”



“For most women like myself, a day without women who claim to speak for other women would be a peaceful reprieve. These women have declared themselves the self-appointed spokespeople for all things female,” she writes about leaders of Women’s March, an advocacy group that organized today’s protest. “The problem is they don’t represent all females, particularly females who voted in the last election.”



Tim Kaine’s son arrested at Trump rally protest (Breitbart)

This was splashed all over conservative media on Wednesday.

Linwood Kaine, the youngest son of Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who was Clinton’s No. 2 on the Democratic ticket last year, was arrested at the Minnesota state Capitol after disrupting a pro-Trump rally.

Kaine, 24, was held over the weekend on suspension of second degree rioting.

“The rally in Minnesota was one of many pro-Trump rallies to take place nationwide, as people expressed their support for Trump and his administration’s fast-moving agenda,” notes this piece about the event that was disrupted.

The Trump Recovery -- The biggest news in Washington, D.C.: Deregulation (American Spectator)

In the weeks since Trump entered the White House, his team has methodically scaled back some regulations on, among other things, fracking and Wall Street banks.

"While the media obsess about Russian conspirators, people who make things for a living — whether burgers, bridges, or buildings — see that the real story unfolding in Washington, D.C., is the unprecedented pace of deregulation," writes the author, Betsy McCaughey. "It’s helping to fuel the stock market’s record-shattering optimism. And in the nick of time."

She argues, "The United States has been sinking into economic mediocrity over the last decade, because of excessive regulation."

