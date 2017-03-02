Donald Trump has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions but 'wasn't aware' of Russia conversations

President Trump said he has "total" confidence in Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions in his first public comments since reports emerged that Sessions failed to disclose meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak last year.

But that confidence could be undermined given that Trump also indicated he did not know about the meetings before they were reported by the Washington Post on Wednesday night.

"I wasn't aware," Trump said in response to shouted questions from reporters as he toured the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, stationed in Newport News, Va.

As to whether Sessions spoke truthfully in his Senate confirmation hearing, when he denied under oath having meetings with Russians, Trump said, "I think he probably did."

Trump also said, "I don't think so," when asked whether Sessions should recuse himself from an FBI investigation of Russian meddling in the election.