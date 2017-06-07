Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Top intelligence officials won't say if Trump asked them to influence Russia investigation
- Trump uses Twitter to name new FBI director a month after he fired James Comey
- Former President Obama hails state, city and corporate commitments to the Paris climate accord that President Trump rejected
- Trump says he helped five Arab nations decide to break ties with Qatar
Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even people'
|Associated Press
Eric Trump says of his father's critics: “to me they're not even people.”
President Donald Trump's son told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday that he's “never seen hatred like this” and “morals have flown out the window” when it comes to attacks against his father.
Eric Trump took special aim at the Democratic Party, which he says is “imploding.” He calls Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez “a total wackjob.” Trump says Democrats “have no message of their own” and are trying to obstruct “a great man” in his father and his family.
In a statement Wednesday, Perez responded: “Democrats are people. So are Muslims, immigrants, women, people with pre-existing conditions, and everyone else Trump is hurting.”
Eric Trump and his brother Donald Jr. are running the family company with their father in the White House.