FCC halts Internet privacy rule that imposes data security requirements on broadband providers
Jim Puzzanghera
The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday voted to halt an Internet privacy rule that would have imposed data security requirements on broadband providers.
The move, by a 2-1 vote, came after the agency’s new Republican chairman, Ajit Pai, indicated last week that he opposed the provision and broader privacy rules because they imposed tougher restrictions on high-speed Internet providers than on websites and social networks.
With the backing of the FCC’s other Republican, Michael O’Rielly, the FCC issued a stay of the data security requirements before they were set to go into effect Thursday. Democrat Mignon Clyburn voted against halting the rules.
The stay will allow the FCC to consider formal requests from trade groups representing Internet service providers to reconsider the privacy rules, the agency said.