Feinstein asks Comey: Why didn't you stop and say, 'Mr. President, this is wrong'?

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California sparked one of the most memorable exchanges of the James Comey hearing Thursday by asking the former FBI director about President Trump’s request to drop the criminal investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“You’re big, you’re strong,” the veteran Democratic senator told Comey. “I know the Oval Office, and I know what happens to people when they walk in. There is a certain amount of intimidation. But why didn’t you stop and say, ‘Mr. President, this is wrong – I cannot discuss that with you’?”

“Maybe if I were stronger, I would have,” Comey replied. “I was so stunned by the conversation that I just took it in.”

Comey recalled choosing his words carefully in the private Oval Office meeting that Trump had initiated by calling on others to leave the two alone in the room.

“Look, I’ve seen the tweet about tapes,” Comey said, referring to Trump’s tweet -- just after firing Comey -- warning the former FBI chief not to leak anything to the press. “Lordy, I hope there were tapes.”