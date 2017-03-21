Gorsuch signals reluctance to overturn long-standing court precedents like Roe vs. Wade

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch told senators at his confirmation hearing that he would be reluctant to overturn any decision a previous court has made, including in the landmark Roe vs. Wade case that affirmed the right to abortion.

How a nominee might rule on the right to abortion has long been a litmus test at such hearings, and nominees have long declined to provide any concrete assurances.

Gorsuch was no different. But faced with Democrats still resentful that former President Obama’s pick for the seat was never granted a hearing, Gorsuch worked hard in day two of questioning Tuesday to present himself as nonpartisan, open minded and loathe to undo the work of previous courts.

“Part of being a good judge is coming in and taking precedent as it stands, and your personal views about precedent have absolutely nothing to do with the job of a good judge,” Gorsuch said amid questioning from committee chair Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa.)

Grassley asked if Gorsuch would consider overturning several historic cases covering gun rights, campaign finance and the controversial Bush vs. Gore ruling that determined the outcome of the 2000 presidential election.

“I know some people in this room have some opinions, but as a judge it is a precedent of the Supreme Court and it deserves the same respect as other precedents of the U.S. Supreme Court when coming to it as a judge,” Gorsuch said.

Then Grassley got to Roe vs. Wade. He asked whether it was decided correctly.

Gorsuch pointed out that not only was Roe vs. Wade precedent, but that it had been reaffirmed several times. “A good judge will consider that precedent worthy as treatment of precedent like any other,” Gorsuch said.