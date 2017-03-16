Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

  • Trump proposes $1.1 trillion in spending
  • No evidence has surfaced to support Trump's accusation that Obama wiretapped him, congressmen say
  • Newly released tax returns reveal another piece of Trump's finances
  • 24 million Americans would be without insurance by 2026, independent analysis shows
  • Trump voters would be among biggest losers under Obamacare replacement
  • Pentagon: Sex assaults increase at military academies
Trump budget

Here are the agencies Trump's budget would stop funding

  • African Development Foundation
  • Appalachian Regional Commission
  • Chemical Safety Board
  • Corporation for National and Community Service
  • Corporation for Public Broadcasting
  • Delta Regional Authority
  • Denali Commission
  • Institute of Museum and Library Services
  • Inter-American Foundation
  • U.S. Trade and Development Agency
  • Legal Services Corporation
  • National Endowment for the Arts
  • National Endowment for the Humanities
  • Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation
  • Northern Border Regional Commission
  • Overseas Private Investment Corporation
  • United States Institute of Peace
  • United States Interagency Council on Homelessness
  • Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
61°