Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump proposes $1.1 trillion in spending
- No evidence has surfaced to support Trump's accusation that Obama wiretapped him, congressmen say
- Newly released tax returns reveal another piece of Trump's finances
- 24 million Americans would be without insurance by 2026, independent analysis shows
- Trump voters would be among biggest losers under Obamacare replacement
- Pentagon: Sex assaults increase at military academies
Here are the agencies Trump's budget would stop funding
- African Development Foundation
- Appalachian Regional Commission
- Chemical Safety Board
- Corporation for National and Community Service
- Corporation for Public Broadcasting
- Delta Regional Authority
- Denali Commission
- Institute of Museum and Library Services
- Inter-American Foundation
- U.S. Trade and Development Agency
- Legal Services Corporation
- National Endowment for the Arts
- National Endowment for the Humanities
- Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation
- Northern Border Regional Commission
- Overseas Private Investment Corporation
- United States Institute of Peace
- United States Interagency Council on Homelessness
- Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars