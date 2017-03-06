House Republicans release Obamacare replacement plan -- and back away from several controversial ideas

House Republicans released a long-awaited Obamacare replacement plan Monday that would roll back the healthcare law’s extensive system for providing health insurance to millions of Americans.

The legislation, the first such bill that House Republican leaders have produced, would in 2020 eliminate federal aid that has allowed 31 states to expand their Medicaid programs to millions of previously uninsured poor people.

And the bill would restructure the tax subsidies that help Americans who don’t get coverage through an employer to buy health plans.

The House GOP plan, which has gone through a series of major changes in closed-door negotiations over the last several days, stepped back from several of the more controversial ideas that had been on the table.

For example, the legislation no longer proposes to tax health benefits that Americans get through an employer.