House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan that would sharply reduce coverage and cut federal role

House Republicans released a long-awaited Obamacare replacement Monday that would dismantle the healthcare law’s extensive system for expanding health insurance coverage to millions of Americans.

The legislation, the first such bill that House Republican leaders have produced, would eliminate hundreds of billions of dollars of federal aid that has allowed states to expand their Medicaid programs to millions of previously uninsured poor people.

And the bill — titled the American Health Care Act — would restructure a system of tax subsidies that have helped millions of working Americans who don’t get coverage through an employer to buy health plans.

In all, the plan would probably take away health coverage from several million Americans and raise costs for many more, especially low-income people and the middle-aged. But it would immediately end the requirement that all Americans have insurance, which has been highly unpopular, especially with Republicans, reduce federal authority over the healthcare system and provide a huge tax cut to upper-income families.