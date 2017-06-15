Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- The Congressional Baseball Game is underway. Watch here live with us
- A gunman attacks Republicans practicing for a congressional baseball game
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in critical condition
- The shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, described as irascible and angry, died at the scene
- President Trump is now being investigated by the special counsel for possible obstruction of justice
Injured Capitol Police officer hailed as hero throws first pitch at Congressional Baseball Game
|Colleen Shalby
David Bailey, one of the two Capitol Police officers on Rep. Steve Scalise's security detail who have been credited with saving his life, threw out the first pitch at Thursday's Congressional Baseball Game.
Bailey, who injured his ankle during the shooting, received a warm welcome from players. He then surprised the crowd and walked with crutches to the pitcher's mound.
Crystal Griner, the other Capitol Police officer who was injured during the shooting, has not yet been released from the hospital.