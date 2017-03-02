A White House official said President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and the man who would become national security advisor, Michael Flynn, met with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. in December.

The official called the sit-down at Trump Tower in New York a "brief courtesy meeting." The official wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and insisted on anonymity.

Flynn resigned last month after admitting that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials about his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The Trump team's public accounting of Flynn's conversations with the ambassador have changed multiple times. The White House did not confirm the in-person meeting — or Kushner's contact with the ambassador — until Thursday.

The New York Times cited White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks in confirming that Kushner and Flynn met with Kislyak.