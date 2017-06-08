John McCain confuses everyone, blames performance on staying up past his bedtime

Sen. John McCain was the last senator to grill former FBI Director James Comey during his public testimony. McCain's questions were expected to be pointed, but instead, his fellow senators, Comey and most of the Internet were left confused, to say the least.

During a hard-to-follow line of questioning, McCain pressed Comey about his investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's email use.

"She was clearly involved in this whole situation where fake news, as you just described it, 'big deal,' took place. You're going to have to help me out here. In other words, we're complete — the investigation of anything that former Secretary Clinton had to do with a campaign is over and we don't have to worry about it anymore?"

Comey did not follow, but McCain continued to ask about the investigation regarding Clinton, compared with the Russia investigation involving President Trump.

"I think the American people have a whole lot of questions," he asked at one point.

The American people did have questions, and made that point in not-too-nice Twitter posts and memes noting the 80-year-old Arizona Republican's age. Namely, what was McCain talking about?

He apparently noticed, and chose to clear things up later in a written statement, blaming his performance on the fact that he stayed up too late watching baseball.

"What I was trying to get at was whether Mr. Comey believes that any of his interactions with the President rise to the level of obstruction of justice. In the case of Secretary Clinton’s emails, Mr. Comey was willing to step beyond his role as an investigator and state his belief about what 'no reasonable prosecutor' would conclude about the evidence. I wanted Mr. Comey to apply the same approach to the key question surrounding his interactions with President Trump — whether or not the President's conduct constitutes obstruction of justice."

McCain intends to formally submit his question to Comey for the record.