Justice Department asks for more time to provide evidence of Trump's wiretapping claim

Facing a Monday deadline, the Justice Department asked lawmakers for more time to provide evidence backing up President Trump's unproven assertion that his predecessor wiretapped his New York skyscraper during the election. The request came as the White House appeared to soften Trump's explosive allegation.

The House Intelligence Committee said it would give the Justice Department until March 20 to comply with the evidence request. That's the date of the committee's first open hearing on the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and possible contacts between Trump associates and Russia.

A spokesman for the committee's Republican chairman said that if the Justice Department didn't meet the new deadline, the panel might use its subpoena power to gather information.

Trump's assertions have put his administration in a bind. Current and former administration officials have been unable to provide any evidence of the Obama administration wiretapping Trump Tower, yet the president's aides have been reluctant to publicly contradict their boss.