Justice Department tells court that Trump should be able to fire consumer watchdog

The Justice Department told a federal court on Friday that President Trump should be able to fire the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, arguing the structure of the controversial independent watchdog is unconstitutional.

The brief, filed in a case in which a New Jersey mortgage company is challenging the bureau’s authority, is a reversal of the position taken by the Obama administration. It had strongly backed the agency, which was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law and was one of Obama’s signature accomplishments.

Conservatives have argued the bureau gives too much power to its director, who serves a five-year term and could be removed only “for cause,” such as neglect of duty.

Several lawmakers have called for Trump to fire CFPB Director Richard Cordray, a Democrat and former Ohio attorney general who was appointed by Obama.