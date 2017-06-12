Melania Trump and son Barron move into the White House

The first family is together again under the same roof: the White House. After nearly five months of living apart, President Trump's wife, Melania, announced Sunday that she and the couple's young son have finally moved into the executive mansion at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Mother and son broke with tradition by living at Trump Tower in New York since the inauguration so that Barron, now 11, could finish the school year uninterrupted; the president lived and worked at the White House.

The president spent the weekend at his private golf club in Bedminster, N.J., and had said on several occasions that his wife and son would move to the White House after the school year. Trump celebrates his 71st birthday on Wednesday and got his gift a few days early. Melania Trump said last month that Barron will attend a private school in Maryland in the fall, an announcement that answered one of the lingering questions surrounding the Trump family's unusual living arrangement. It also pointed toward a coming move to the White House. One remaining question had to do with a move-in date, and the first lady answered it Sunday. Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, confirmed the move by email and on Twitter.