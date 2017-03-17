Mexico-based Cemex, one of the world’s largest suppliers of building materials, says it will not participate in the construction of President Trump’s border wall.

The company has been viewed as a potential beneficiary as the U.S. presses forward with plans to build a barrier along 1,600 miles of unfenced terrain on the southern border. But Cemex has come under intense pressure at home to boycott the multibillion-dollar project, which Trump says will curb illegal immigration from Mexico.

According to the U.S. General Services Administration’s Federal Business Opportunities website, Cemex has not registered as a potential government contractor for the border barrier. On Thursday, company spokesman Jorge Perez said Cemex also won’t supply third-party contractors working on the wall with cement or other building materials.

“We will not participate,” Perez said in a phone interview.

There has been feverish speculation about the Mexican firm’s possible involvement in the project since Trump ordered construction of the wall to begin as one of his first acts as president.

Although Trump’s ascension to the White House has generally been a bad thing for Mexican companies, with the Mexican peso plummeting amid Trump’s threats to renegotiate trade deals and tax Mexican imports, Cemex’s stock has risen to eight-year highs in recent months.

