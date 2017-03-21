'Nobody speaks for me' Gorsuch says of 'dark money' group

Democrats questioning Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch took aim at the millions of dollars from unidentified donors that have gone to a political organization advocating for his confirmation.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) sparred with Gorsuch extensively on the issue, ultimately calling on him to publicly urge the donors to the group to reveal themselves.

Gorsuch demurred.

Whitehouse also asked Gorsuch to opine on why these donors are so invested in seeing him on the court.

“You’d have to ask them,” Gorsuch said.

Whitehouse shot back: “I can’t because I don’t know who they are. It is just a front group.”

The exchange seemed to annoy the otherwise unflappable nominee.

When Republicans on the panel came to his defense and gave Gorsuch another opportunity to address the issue of what Whitehouse called “dark money” supporting his nomination, Gorsuch was resolute.

“Nobody speaks for me,” he said of the suggestion the group represented him. “Nobody. I speak for me. I am a judge. I don’t have spokesmen. I speak for myself.”