Although many Republicans were caught unawares by President Trump’s unproven claim that the Obama White House ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower, Rep. Devin Nunes has promised to look into it.

Nunes (R-Tulare), who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said the probe of the president’s allegation would be wrapped into an existing investigation of Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Obama, through a spokesman, denied Trump’s wiretap claim, which was made Saturday on Twitter. And James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that no such surveillance had been carried out during the campaign against Trump or his aides.

Nunes, who has been publicly skeptical as to whether there was any collusion with Russia by Trump or his camp, said the intelligence committee would “make inquiries into whether the government was conducting surveillance activities on any political party's campaign officials or surrogates."

The White House on Sunday demanded that Congress investigate whether Obama abused his executive powers, without providing any evidence the former president had done so.