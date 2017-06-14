POLITICS
GOP baseball shooting live updates: 'We are united in our anguish,' Paul Ryan declares to Congress
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four other people were shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice this morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted GOP members of Congress.

Here's what we know so far:

Obama calls Republican lawmaker after shooting at baseball field

Lisa Mascaro
(Essdras M Suarez / Zuma Press)

Former President Obama called at least one Republican lawmaker after the shooting at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday, contacting Sen. Jeff Flake (R- Ariz.) to send “best wishes and prayers to those injured,” the senator said

Flake, who maintained good relations with Obama during his presidency, rode Air Force One with Obama back home to Arizona for a service after Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was shot in 2011.

The former president wanted to let Rep. Steve Scalise, who was injured in the attack, and other Republican members of Congress “know he’s thinking about this,” Flake said. 

