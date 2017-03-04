Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Jeff Sessions says he'll recuse himself from investigation of Russian election influence
- Catch up quickly on the Sessions saga so far
- Here's how Sessions became so influential in the Trump administration
- See how Sessions has gained influence in Washington
- The next big legal hurdle for Trump's immigration enforcement: fast-track deportations
Obama's spokesman responds to Trump's wiretap allegations: 'Simply false'
|Jessica Roy
A spokesman for President Obama has issued a statement responding to Trump's allegations that he was wiretapped by his predecessor during last year's election.
"A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice," Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for the former president, said in a statement.
"As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen," Lewis said. "Any suggestion otherwise is simply false."
Early Saturday morning, Trump tweeted a series of accusations that the Obama administration had wiretapped the phones in Trump Tower. He compared it to "Nixon/Watergate" and McCarthyism and called Obama a "bad (or sick) guy." Trump offered no evidence to back up his allegations.