On eve of fired Justice official's testimony, Trump tweets about Russia probe

But as he has done repeatedly amid ongoing congressional and FBI probes of potential collusion between his campaign and Russia, Trump insisted that investigative attention, and media reports, were misdirected.

Trump’s early-morning tweet did not mention former Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates by name or refer to her scheduled testimony on Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

President Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to criticize the scope and nature of investigations into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election -- on the eve of a much-anticipated Senate hearing that is to feature the testimony of an Obama-era U.S. deputy attorney general whom the president fired.

Yates, serving at the time as acting attorney general, was fired by Trump at the end of January for refusing to defend his travel ban in court, where it remains under legal challenge. She expected to be questioned by senators about her warnings to the White House in January regarding the then-national security advisor, Michael Flynn.

Flynn was fired for misleading Vice President Mike Pence and others about his contacts with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. However, nearly three weeks elapsed between Yates’ caution that Flynn could have left himself vulnerable to Russian blackmail by making untrue statements and his eventual firing.

And Flynn’s dismissal came only after the Washington Post reported that he had misled Pence about what was discussed in his phone calls with the Russian envoy.

Trump has previously sought to deflect attention from possible ties between Moscow and his campaign, most notably in March, when he accused former President Obama of having his “wires tapped” at Trump Tower. Intelligence officials and congressional investigators have said there is no evidence to support that claim.