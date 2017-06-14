Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted members of Congress.
Police in Alexandria, Va., located just outside of Washington, D.C., said they were investigating a "multiple shooting" and a suspect was in custody. Five wounded people, including the suspect, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, the police said. Scalise’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening, officials said.
Here's what we know so far:
- President Trump will make statement on the shooting at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time.
- Officials identify shooter of congressman as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill.
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is reportedly in stable condition after being shot
- Two police officers and two or three congressional staff members were among the wounded
- Alexandria Police say they responded to the scene within 3 minutes; "otherwise it would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul says
- President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issue statements on the attack
On his 71st birthday, Trump expected a quiet morning and woke up to a shooting
|Brian Bennett
It was supposed to be a quiet morning at the White House as President Trump marked his 71st birthday, with nothing on his public schedule until the late afternoon. But that was shattered by early reports that a shooter had opened fire on Republican lawmakers and staff at a baseball practice across the Potomac River in Virginia.
White House staff canceled Trump's scheduled public events Wednesday and scrambled to bring details to the president as he watched the developments on television, including the news that the House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and a congressional aide were shot.
Trump posted on Twitter shortly before 9 a.m. that Scalise, "a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him."
Scalise was shot in the hip on the ball field in Alexandria, Va., shortly after 7 a.m. and was taken to George Washington University Hospital in Washington for surgery.
Aides told reporters Trump would cancel his scheduled speech at the Department of Labor on Wednesday afternoon, and Trump's senior advisors huddled to decide how the president would react to the shooting.
Vice President Mike Pence canceled a morning speech at the National Assn. of Home Builders in Washington to stay in the West Wing with Trump to help manage the administration's response.
"The vice president and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely," Trump said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."
In the hours immediately after the shooting, Secret Service agents closed off large sections of Lafayette Park in front of the White House. By 10:30 am, the park was open to the public again, and tourists were taking photos in front of the White House fence.