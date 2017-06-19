Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Senate Democrats take to the chamber floor to decry the GOP's secret talks on healthcare bill
- President Trump's lawyer insists Trump is not under investigation, despite president's own tweets
- Trump and the Goldwater Rule: Should mental health pros weigh in on the president?
- Often seen but not heard, Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner speaks at White House tech event.
Partisan gerrymandering is almost as old as America, but will the Supreme Court decide it has gone too far?
|David Savage
The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide whether partisan gerrymandering – in which voting districts are drawn to favor one party – is a time-honored American political tradition or has evolved into an unconstitutional rigging of elections.
The Wisconsin case of Gill vs. Whitford, to be heard in the fall, could yield one of the most important rulings on political power in decades.
Gerrymandering has been derided for generations, often mocked in cartoons depicting bizarre-shaped districts that look like salamanders or spiders.
But in recent decades, thanks to software programs, gerrymandered maps looks less obvious and are more effective in giving one party an insurmountable advantage. The maps can all but ensure that the party in power at the beginning of the decade — when districts are drawn — will maintain control of the state legislature and win most of the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.