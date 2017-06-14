House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four other people were shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice this morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted GOP members of Congress.
Here's what we know so far:
- The shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, had been seen for weeks near the baseball field; associates from Illinois described him as irascible and angry
- President Trump says suspected GOP baseball shooter has died
- Facebook messages that appear to have been posted by Hodgkinson regularly supported Sen. Bernie Sanders and criticized Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in critical condition after being shot | Who is Steve Scalise? A quick look
- Two U.S. Capitol police officers who were wounded are in “good condition.” The other two injured people were identified as Matt Mika, a former congressional staff member who now works for Tyson Foods, and Zack Barth, a staff aide to Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)
- Alexandria Police say they responded to the scene within 3 minutes; "otherwise it would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul says
- President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issue statements on the attack
President and first lady visit Rep. Scalise at hospital
|Associated Press
President Trump made a surprise visit to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where Rep. Steve Scalise was being treated for his injuries after Wednesday's shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice.
The president and First Lady Melania Trump took two bouquets of white flowers to the hospital.
MedStar Washington said Wednesday evening that Scalise was in critical condition and would need more operations.
Scalise (R-La.), his party's No. 3 leader in the House, was among four people wounded when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., outside Washington. The attacker was shot by police and later died.