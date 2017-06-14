Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four other people were shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice this morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted GOP members of Congress.

Here's what we know so far:

Reporting From Washington

President and first lady visit Rep. Scalise at hospital

Associated Press
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leave MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) was taken after being shot. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press)
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leave MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) was taken after being shot. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press)

President Trump made a surprise visit to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where Rep. Steve Scalise was being treated for his injuries after Wednesday's shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump took two bouquets of white flowers to the hospital.

MedStar Washington said Wednesday evening that Scalise was in critical condition and would need more operations.

Scalise (R-La.), his party's No. 3 leader in the House, was among four people wounded when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., outside Washington. The attacker was shot by police and later died.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
74°