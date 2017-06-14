President and first lady visit Rep. Scalise at hospital

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leave MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) was taken after being shot.

President Trump made a surprise visit to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where Rep. Steve Scalise was being treated for his injuries after Wednesday's shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump took two bouquets of white flowers to the hospital.

MedStar Washington said Wednesday evening that Scalise was in critical condition and would need more operations.

Scalise (R-La.), his party's No. 3 leader in the House, was among four people wounded when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., outside Washington. The attacker was shot by police and later died.