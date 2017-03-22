Trump says he feels 'somewhat' vindicated by spying revelations from Rep. Devin Nunes

President Trump said he felt "somewhat" vindicated by revelations from the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee that U.S. intelligence agencies may have picked up communications involving members of his transition team late last year.

While the intelligence reports do not back up Trump's unsubstantiated claim that former President Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower, they apparently show that Trump and his associates may have been named in classified reports circulated in the weeks before Trump took office, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) told reporters Wednesday.

Nunes visited Trump at the White House on Wednesday afternoon to tell him about dozens of intelligence reports from the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency he had seen. He said he reports included information about communications by Trump and those working for him in the transition.

The surveillance appears to have been conducted with legal authorizations, Nunes said, and the Trump team was not the intelligence target.

But Nunes said he was uncomfortable that intelligence officials were circulating reports that identified people close to Trump, or perhaps the president-elect himself, without having a clear foreign intelligence justification.

"What I've read bothers me, and I think it should bother the president himself and his team," Nunes said outside the West Wing.

When asked by a reporter whether he felt vindicated by what Nunes had said, Trump said: "I somewhat do. I must tell you I somewhat do. I very much appreciated the fact that they found what they found," Trump said.

Nunes told reporters at the White House that intelligence officials had brought the information to him "through the proper channels," and he is concerned that some of the information collected may not have been handled properly.

When asked whether what he found meant that Obama ordered phones in Trump Tower to be wiretapped, as Trump had alleged, Nunes said simply: "That never happened."