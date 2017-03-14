Rachel Maddow says she's revealing Trump's tax returns on TV tonight

Then she followed up with what, specifically, she has: his IRS Form 1040 from 2005.

Trump has been under pressure to provide his tax returns since early in his candidacy. Though candidates aren't obligated by law to make their tax returns public, it has been tradition to do so since the 1970s.

On the campaign trail, Trump said he could not release his returns because he was being audited. (The IRS said that an audit does not preclude someone from releasing their tax returns.) Once he was elected, he said he would not be releasing them, as all recent presidents have done.

Journalist and author David Cay Johnston tweeted to say he'd be joining Maddow to break the story.