Report: Trump to call for return of human space exploration

President Trump will call for a return to manned space exploration in his speech to Congress on Tuesday night, according to a report citing an unnamed senior administration official.

The declaration, reported by PBS NewsHour, comes a day after SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said his space company will send two private individuals on a flyby of the moon next year.

Musk said SpaceX was approached by the two individuals, who have already put down a "significant deposit," and will be paying their own way for the mission.

Earlier this month, NASA said it would look into the possibility of putting a crew on the first flight of its massive Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft next year. That flight was intended to go around the moon.