Trump administration once again besieged by questions on Russian involvement in the election
- Rep. Kevin McCarthy says Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions should step aside from the investigation
- Supreme Court balks at reining in gerrymandering that protects black legislators
- Trump lays out optimistic vision - but no clarity how to get there
- Trump's most specific proposal focuses on legal - not illegal - immigration
- Obamas sign major book deal
- Trump laid out his agenda and touts "promises kept"
Washington
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry confirmed by Senate as new Energy secretary
|Associated Press
The Senate confirmed former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to serve as Energy secretary Thursday.
At his confirmation hearing, Perry vowed to be an advocate for an agency he once pledged to eliminate and promised to rely on federal scientists, including those who work on climate change.
Perry served 14 years at Texas governor. He said he was for "all of the above" on energy production, from oil and gas to renewable sources like wind and solar power, before former President Obama embraced the strategy.