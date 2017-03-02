Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry confirmed by Senate as new Energy secretary

The Senate confirmed former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to serve as Energy secretary Thursday.

At his confirmation hearing, Perry vowed to be an advocate for an agency he once pledged to eliminate and promised to rely on federal scientists, including those who work on climate change.

Perry served 14 years at Texas governor. He said he was for "all of the above" on energy production, from oil and gas to renewable sources like wind and solar power, before former President Obama embraced the strategy.