Deputy Atty. Gen. Rosenstein: No reason to fire Mueller as special counsel

Amid reports that President Trump is considering firing the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, a senior Justice Department official said Tuesday that he -- and not the president -- is the only official empowered to dismiss him and that he sees no reason to do so.

Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein also promised senators that the special counsel, former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III, would have the independence to pursue the investigation as he saw fit.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein warned Rosenstein that a move by Trump to fire Mueller would be "catastrophic."

On Monday, a Trump confidant said in an interview on PBS that the president was thinking about firing Mueller.

Rosenstein took over the investigation when Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions recused himself from any dealings with the Russia probe on March 2 after his own contacts with Russian officials were disclosed.

After Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey on May 9, Rosenstein appointed Mueller as special counsel.

Under Justice Department regulations designed to ensure a measure of independence for the special counsel, only Rosenstein has the authority to fire Mueller and he may do so only for “good cause.”

During a hearing on Tuesday, Rosenstein was asked whether he had seen any reason to dismiss Mueller.

“No, I have not,” he said. “You have my assurance that we are faithfully going to follow that regulation, and Director Mueller is going to have the independence he needs.”

Rosenstein said that, under the special counsel regulations, he is the only department official with the authority to get rid of Mueller.

Asked what he would do if Trump ordered him to fire Mueller, Rosenstein said, “I’m not going to follow any order unless I believe they are lawful and appropriate orders …. It wouldn’t matter to me what anybody said.”

He said Sessions is not involved in the Russia probe and has not been briefed on it since his recusal.

“He actually does not know what we’re investigating and I’m not going to talk about it publicly," he said.