Trump levels extraordinary threat against GOP conservatives; Ryan says he understands president's frustration

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan commiserated with President Trump Thursday after the president launched a Twitter assault on the group of rebellious Republicans known as the Freedom Caucus. "I understand the frustration, I share the frustration,” Ryan told reporters Thursday, when asked to respond to Trump's threat to campaign against fellow Republicans.

Freedom Caucus members, who back limited government and have defined themselves in opposition to the Washington establishment, have been a major headache for GOP leaders. Ever since the Republicans took control of the House in 2010, conservative refusal to back key bills to fund government agencies has forced GOP leaders to negotiate with Democrats for the votes they need. Freedom Caucus members helped lead the charge against former Speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio). The caucus was blamed by many Republicans last week for torpedoing the leadership's plan, backed by Trump, to make significant changes to Obamacare. Still, Trump's threat to "fight them" in the 2018 elections was an extraordinary step. Trump had previously made electoral threats against wayward members of his party, but Thursday's tweet was especially direct, threatening to treat them the same way as Democrats. "The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast," Trump tweeted. "We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!" Freedom Caucus members have begun pushing back aggressively. A spokeswoman for the group argued on Twitter that Trump did not have his facts right and that Republican moderates were equally responsible for sinking the healthcare bill.