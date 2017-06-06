Sean Spicer returns to the podium, with a bit less confrontation and a few more demurrals

The White House shake-up predicted by some of President Trump's close associates hasn't happened. But Tuesday's press briefing was evidence nonetheless of a few changes in the West Wing communications strategy. Most relate to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, whose job is often the subject of speculation. Tuesday was Spicer's first solo on-camera briefing in a week, a sign that his formerly near-daily presence on television has greatly diminished. Other would-be changes have yet to happen, including the formation of a so-called war room run by former Trump campaign associates, to fend off the storm of controversies surrounding the president and his administration. Spicer was notably less confrontational than usual, and cautious in speaking on behalf of Trump. He dodged several questions by saying he did not know the president's position on some topics — including, notably, whether Trump retains confidence in Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions — because, "I have not had that discussion with him."

Spicer has been using a version of that answer more often to avoid tough questions. Perhaps more significantly, it also helps him avoid being contradicted later by his boss, who's stepped on his aides' message more than once. Tuesday also saw the return of Skype questions from local reporters outside of Washington, a feature Spicer introduced early in Trump's term that had faded in recent weeks. It can lead to friendlier questions, but not always. Spicer did, however, turn to outlets he might have expected to be friendly.