Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Acting ambassador in Beijing, a career foreign service official, resigns in protest of Trump's rejection of Paris accord
- Trump says he helped five Arab nations decide to break ties with Qatar.
- Young federal contractor is first suspected leaker arrested under the Trump administration
- Spicer is back, amid alterations to White House communications operation, but no war-room for handling controversies
Sean Spicer returns to the podium, with a bit less confrontation and a few more demurrals
|Noah Bierman
The White House shake-up predicted by some of President Trump's close associates hasn't happened. But Tuesday's press briefing was evidence nonetheless of a few changes in the West Wing communications strategy.
Most relate to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, whose job is often the subject of speculation. Tuesday was Spicer's first solo on-camera briefing in a week, a sign that his formerly near-daily presence on television has greatly diminished.
Other would-be changes have yet to happen, including the formation of a so-called war room run by former Trump campaign associates, to fend off the storm of controversies surrounding the president and his administration.
Spicer was notably less confrontational than usual, and cautious in speaking on behalf of Trump. He dodged several questions by saying he did not know the president's position on some topics — including, notably, whether Trump retains confidence in Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions — because, "I have not had that discussion with him."
Spicer has been using a version of that answer more often to avoid tough questions. Perhaps more significantly, it also helps him avoid being contradicted later by his boss, who's stepped on his aides' message more than once.
Tuesday also saw the return of Skype questions from local reporters outside of Washington, a feature Spicer introduced early in Trump's term that had faded in recent weeks.
It can lead to friendlier questions, but not always. Spicer did, however, turn to outlets he might have expected to be friendly.
Last week, Spicer gave a single full on-camera briefing on Tuesday, after a two-week absence during Trump's overseas trip.
On Wednesday, he gave a shorter off-camera "gaggle," leaving Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin to take questions in his sphere. Spicer stayed off camera again on Thursday, the day Trump held a big Rose Garden event to publicly announce he was removing the U.S. form the Paris climate agreement. He returned Friday for a cameo while Scott Pruitt, administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, took questions.
By this week, Spicer-watchers were wondering yet again about his future when Sarah Huckabee Sanders, his top deputy, led Monday's briefing. Sanders even fielded a few questions about Spicer's absence from April Ryan, a reporter for American Urban Radio Networks.
"I'm just filling in for the day, April," Sanders said. "There are a lot of demands on his schedule, particularly given the fact that there's not a communications director. And this is part of my job as well, and when I'm needed, I'll step in."
Communications Director Mike Dubke's departure was announced last week. Dubke, who stuck around a few weeks after his mid-May resignation, until last Friday, was widely expected to be just the first from the communications team to go.
Stay tuned, though. The Trump administration likes surprises.