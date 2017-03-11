Politics
From wiretap accusations to travel ban 2.0, here's what Trump did this week
Secret Service: Person arrested on White House grounds

Associated Press

The U.S. Secret Service says a person is under arrest after climbing a fence and getting onto the south grounds of the White House.

The breach happened at 11:38 p.m. Friday. President Donald Trump was at the White House.

The agency says the individual — whom it did not identify — was arrested without further incident. No hazardous materials were found during a search of a backpack the individual carried.

The Secret Service also says a search of the south and north grounds of the White House complex found "nothing of concern to security operations."

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was briefed on the incident.

The agency didn't provide an update on the individual's status. Standard practice is to hand intruders over to the local police department.

