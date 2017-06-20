Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin plans integration for VA, private health sector services

Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin said Tuesday he plans to evaluate ways the VA can integrate services with private health sectors based on geographic region.

Shulkin, who served as the VA's undersecretary during the Obama administration, said he does not support privatization of the department but wants to “build an integrated system” that minimizes overlap of services. The VA department should focus efforts and funds on areas of healthcare that the private health sector does not offer, he said, and these needs will look different for each geographic region.

“Every one of our regions will make an assessment of what they need to buy or build,” Shulkin said. “In some cases, we need to buy more community care. In others, to invest.”

Overall, Shulkin said he wants to focus efforts on building “world class services” that don’t already exist in the private sector and improving care that only other veterans can provide, such as treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder or other behavioral health services.

Areas where the private sector already offers services, such as maternity care, would be places for partnership rather than competition.

The issue of “finding a mix,” he said, is not political.

Although Shulkin said he supports President Trump’s budget, he is working with Congress to reallocate funds within the budget. Currently, the money is in “silos” based on decisions made months ago, he said. More flexibility and a “singular pot” of funds is part of the updated Choice program, which Shulkin is expected to announce in the fall.

Shulkin also said he is relying on the private health sector to recruit new employees as a solution to vacancy and retention issues.

The House on June 13 passed the Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act to give the secretary more power to discipline and remove employees found of misconduct, which Shulkin anticipates will also help fill vacancies. Trump is expected to sign the accountability bill into law this week.

Currently, there are 15,000 pending cases of employee misconduct. Of these, 300 involve the theft of drugs. These pending cases will not be affected by the accountability bill since the misconduct occurred before the bill had passed.

Although the bill passed with bipartisan support, critics of the act say it could disturb protections for civil servants and could lead to changes in other departments. Others worry it will leave VA employees more vulnerable. Shulkin said he doesn’t see the bill as a “tool for mass firings.” Instead, he is “seeking change.”