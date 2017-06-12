Sen. Schumer spoofs Trump's flattery-filled Cabinet meeting

President Trump's first full Cabinet meeting was an exercise in group deference.

Trump kicked things off Monday by bragging about his "record-setting pace" in his first few months in office – a claim some might question, since he has signed no significant legislation even though his party controls the Senate and House.

After that, each person at the table began their progress report with roughly the same message: Thank you, Mr. President.

"It's an honor to be able to serve you," said Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, who will testify on Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"My hat's off to you for taking that stand," said Energy Secretary Rick Perry, referring to Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord.

"The greatest privilege of my life," said Mike Pence of his role as vice president.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, whose job may be on the line as Trump considers a staff shake-up, thanked the president for "the opportunity and the blessing you've given us to serve your agenda."

The video was posted to the White House's official YouTube channel (something Trump's predecessor, President Obama, did as well):