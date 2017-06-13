POLITICS
Watch live: Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee on Russia probe
Sessions hearing

Sessions denies 'stonewalling' on committee's questions

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Tasos Katopodis / EPA)
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions today denied "stonewalling" on questions in testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Sessions refused to answer questions about his conversations with President Trump concerning the handling of the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election. But "I am not stonewalling," he said, his voice rising. "I am following the historic policies of the Department of Justice" regarding confidential communications with the White House.

