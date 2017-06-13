Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Sessions has denied a third undisclosed meeting with Russian officials
- Sessions said his involvement in the firing of former FBI Director James B. Comey was not improper
- He is not answering questions on his conversations with Trump
Sessions denies 'stonewalling' on committee's questions
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions today denied "stonewalling" on questions in testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Sessions refused to answer questions about his conversations with President Trump concerning the handling of the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election. But "I am not stonewalling," he said, his voice rising. "I am following the historic policies of the Department of Justice" regarding confidential communications with the White House.