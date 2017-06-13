Sessions hearing draws a crowd, but the buzz doesn't compare to Comey's appearance

A member of the public sleeps in line while waiting for the room to open for Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions' testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

For the second time in a week, the second floor balcony of the Hart Senate Office Building was filled with police, camera crews and droves of people waiting in line for hours on end.

People arrived on Capitol Hill before daybreak last Thursday to hear former FBI Director James B. Comey testify about his interactions with President Trump in the weeks leading to his dismissal. And many returned Tuesday to hear Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions' version of events.

Public excitement surrounding Sessions' testimony may not have matched that of Comey's, but people still lined up more than two hours before the event began to get a seat in the hearing. The room was full by 2 p.m. and there was one overflow room in the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

Several people remained in line, hoping a last-minute seat would open up. Felix Cramer, 20, said he arrived around 11:45 a.m. Eastern time and just missed the cut off to enter the hearing. Cramer, from St. Louis, was visiting D.C. and said he could not miss such a "politically relevant" event because "if we want to have opinions, we have to engage."

Isadora Connor, co-founder of Let's Go Postal, an organization that sells packages with supplies for sending letters to legislators, used that momentum as a chance to hand out postcards to those waiting in line. Connor said people had become "exhausted" over the last couple weeks, but that the testimonies have gotten people "back in the fold" of political advocacy.

For Comey's testimony, several D.C. bars opened early and offered drink and food specials related to the FBI and Comey. They did not repeat that offer for Sessions.

Union Pun, which offered free drinks for every Trump tweet on Comey day, tweeted that the bar was "back to normal."

Sumer Anelli, who was in D.C. for an advocacy forum with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said she had been following the investigation with audio news on her phone. But she was able to attend the hearing in person thanks to a gap in their schedule.

"It's one of those moments where it's going to be big enough to remember historically," Anelli, from Nashville, said. "It's awesome. I'm already texting everyone telling them how excited I am."